Shimla: Himachal Pradesh police constable written exam is scheduled to take place on July 3. The examination will be for one hour and will be conducted from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm across the state.

An official notification has been issued by Himachal Pradesh police in which it has been mentioned that the examination for the posts of male and female constables and drivers has been rescheduled for July 3. The notification further read that admit cards will be issued soon.

Earlier, this exam was conducted on March 27 but was cancelled by the state government after police found that its question paper was leaked.

The paper was leaked throughout the state and was sold to several candidates between Rs 6 to Rs 8 lakhs who appeared in the written examination.

The matter was exposed when police on the basis of suspicious interrogated several candidates who had topped the written examination but had scored below average marks in 10+2 and 10th standard.

The case took the state by storm and drew outrage from people and opposition parties alike. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur later cancelled the exam and ordered the Director-General of Police to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

CM had assumed that a fresh written examination will be conducted and the accused will be put behind the bars.

Till now, as many as 121 accused including 90 candidates who were involved in the scam have been arrested.

The state government has also handed over the matter to CBI for further investigation, however, CBI is yet to start the investigation.