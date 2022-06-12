Shimla: Spokesperson, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday accused the central government of misusing Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and other agencies. He said that by issuing summons against Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, the Union government is targeting these leaders.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, he said that BJP is freaked out due to Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Padyatra’ campaign.

“It is a political conspiracy against Congress leaders that notices were issued a day after Chintan Shivir in Udaipur,” he said.

He further said that it has been done to divert the attention of the people from the serious problems of the country.

“The government starts raiding the houses of rival leaders whenever elections approach,” said Nirupam.

He said that during the past eight years. ED registered more than 11,000 cases in India, however, only seven to eight persons were found guilty.

Taking a jibe at the poor economic conditions of the country, he said

“Today the economic condition of India is not different from Sri Lanka.”

He said that in the last two years, more than 22 crores of unemployed youth have not even listed their names for jobs as they have lost faith in the ruling government.

Nirupam said that today BJP has polarized the country. “Violence is being spread throughout the country on the pretext of religion and democracy is being destroyed,” he said.