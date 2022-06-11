Nahan: One person has been killed while eight sustained injuries after a pick-up (HP 71 5876) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Kala Amb, district Sirmour.

The deceased has been identified as Kasam (62), son of Noor Ali and resident of Lohgarh village in Paonta Sahib Tehsil, Sirmour.

According to reports, they were going to Aamta from Dhaulakuan where they had gone to attend a marriage ceremony.

The accident took place on Saturday near Banswala when a driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into a deep gorge, killing one person on the spot.

The accident was noticed by people who were travelling in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus. The passengers of the bus informed the police and also helped the police in rescuing the injured.

The injured were rushed to Dr YS Parmar Medical College, Nahan where they are undergoing treatment. Postmortem of the deceased will also be conducted there.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirmour Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.