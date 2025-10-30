Shimla: In a major development in the Sanjauli Mosque case, the District Court of Shimla has ordered the demolition of the entire mosque structure, ruling that even the lower two floors of the building are illegal. The court upheld the May 3 order of the Shimla Municipal Commissioner’s Court, which had declared the entire mosque construction unauthorised and directed its removal.

The verdict, delivered by Additional District Judge Yajuvendra Singh on Thursday, marks a significant turning point in the months-long legal battle between the Waqf Board and the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC). The Waqf Board had challenged the earlier order, arguing that only parts of the mosque were disputed, but the District Court dismissed the appeal, confirming that the entire structure stands illegal under municipal regulations.

The legal proceedings, which began in May, saw multiple hearings, interim stays, and document verifications before reaching Thursday’s final decision. The court’s ruling now paves the way for the Municipal Corporation to initiate demolition proceedings at the Sanjauli site, unless the Waqf Board moves a higher court for relief.

Earlier this year, the Shimla Municipal Commissioner’s Court had already declared the Sanjauli mosque structure unauthorised. In October 2024, it had ordered the demolition of the top three floors of the five-storey building due to a lack of approvals. On May 3, 2025, the same court ruled that the remaining two floors were also constructed illegally, as the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board failed to produce ownership documents, building permits, or sanctioned plans.

The dispute over the mosque’s legality dates back to 2024, when the issue sparked widespread protests in Shimla. In September 2024, hundreds of local residents and members of several organisations demonstrated in Sanjauli, demanding demolition of the “illegal structure.” The protests turned tense, leading to heavy police deployment and the use of water cannons to control the situation.

Following public pressure and continued hearings, the Municipal Corporation sought to verify all documents related to the construction. Officials found that the building lacked proper approval under the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, and no no-objection certificates were submitted for its construction.

The District Court’s latest decision now brings the case to a critical juncture. With the order upholding the demolition of the entire mosque, the Shimla Municipal Corporation may proceed with removing the structure once due process is completed. However, legal experts suggest that the Waqf Board could file an appeal in a higher court to seek a stay on the demolition.