PWD officers in Himachal Pradesh will now undergo specialised training in road safety, green building technologies, and the use of digital tools as part of the department’s newly launched Annual Training Calendar. The initiative, rolled out in Shimla on Thursday by PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain, aims to upgrade skills and build capacity to meet the demands of modern infrastructure development.

As per the training schedule, officers from the level of Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and above will receive structured training every year. The focus is not only on enhancing in-service skills but also on preparing officers for greater responsibilities in the future.

Jain said that the training will be conducted through reputed institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), NIT, Indian Academy of Highway Engineers Noida, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) Delhi, and the Himachal Institute of Public Administration (HIPA). Officers will be trained in areas including sustainable infrastructure, e-governance, project management, use of new construction materials, and advanced technical practices.

The calendar, approved by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, also makes training mandatory for promotions — from Junior Engineers to SDOs and from SDOs to Executive Engineers. Programmes will also be held at zonal offices, covering officers from all wings of the PWD, including Electrical, Mechanical, and Architectural divisions.

Jain highlighted that with rapid technological advancements, it is essential for engineers to adopt modern methods in designing and building roads, tunnels, bridges, and other infrastructure. Training will also focus on geotechnical studies, environmental assessments, Building Information Modelling (BIM), GIS-based planning, and advanced survey techniques such as drone mapping.

Alongside collaborations with national institutions, the department will also organise in-house training in partnership with technical institutes. In the first phase, nearly 400 senior officers are expected to be trained, ensuring that leadership within the PWD keeps pace with the latest technical and financial practices.

Jain credited the programme to the vision of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who has consistently emphasised capacity building, innovation, and the adoption of modern practices in governance. He said the new training framework will strengthen efficiency, accountability, and service delivery within the department, ultimately helping the people of Himachal Pradesh through better quality infrastructure.