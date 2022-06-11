Shimla: CPM Councillor from Summerhill, Shimla Shelli Sharma has joined BJP ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.

She took the membership of the party on Saturday during the Shimla Mandal Executive meeting of BJP Mandal that took place in Panchayat Bhawan, Shimla.

In 2017, Shelly Sharma had won the elections of Shimla Municipal Corporation from Summerhill.

While welcoming Shelly Sharma to the party, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that BJP will win the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections and State’s Legislative Assembly elections and will form the government with a full majority.

BJP District President Ravi Sharma said that it’s a matter of great pride that leaders of leftist parties are coming forward to join BJP. He said that this has happened because these leaders have been greatly inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Recently two independent MLAs Hoshiyar Singh who was elected from Dehra Constituency and Prakash Rana who was elected from Jogindernagar Constituency had also joined BJP.