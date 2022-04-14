Una: Dozens of shanties were gutted in fire after an intense fire broke out at Una slums. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

According to the reports, the fire broke out on Thursday and spread throughout the slums where migrant labourers are living.

Fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and tried to dose out the fire with the assistance of local residents.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Una Praveen Dhiman reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He said that the cause of fire and loss suffered are being ascertained.

This is the second time that such incident has taken place in the Una district. On March 31, more than 150 slums were gutted in a fire in Bathu area in Haroli, District Una, rendering families of migrant labourers homeless.