Una – In a devastating incident that unfolded on Saturday night, a slum in Kailua village, Haroli area, Una district, became the scene of an unfathomable tragedy. A fire, the cause of which is still under investigation, claimed the lives of a young mother and her two children.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Sumitra Devi, along with her nine-month-old son Ankit and five-year-old daughter Naina, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Like many others, the family sought a livelihood in the migrant labourer community in the region.

Sumitra Devi’s husband, Vijay Shankar (25), managed to escape the flames but sustained severe burn injuries. He is currently receiving medical treatment in a local hospital.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of three lives. In a statement released on Sunday, he conveyed his condolences to the grieving family and the community. The Chief Minister highlighted the painful nature of the incident, stating, “It is painful to know that a woman and her two kids were burnt alive while her husband sustained serious injuries.”

Chief Minister Sukhu offered prayers for the peace of the departed souls and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. He also wished a speedy recovery to Vijay Shankar, who is undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Sukhu directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the grieving family. The government actively supports the affected family during this difficult time.