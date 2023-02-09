Amb/Una: Four children were burnt to death after a fire engulfed shanties in Bane Di Hatti in Amb in Una district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Neetu (14), Golu Kumar (7), Shivam Kumar (6) and Sonu Kumar (17). The deceased hailed from Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

As per the information, three of the deceased were siblings.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire from spreading. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh has expressed grief over the incident and directed the administration to provide immediate relief to the families.