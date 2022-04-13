Congress, AAP have no chance in Himachal

Shimla: Buoyant with the BJP National president’s recent state visit, Himachal BJP President Suresh Kashyap has claimed that the JP Nadda’s visit has infused new energy in BJP workers.

Kashyap, while addressing the media in Shimla, said the tour of National President Jagat Prakash Nadda was exemplary and has given new energy to the party cadre.

He informed that JP Nadda will again visit the state.

Commenting on the Congress and AAP, Kashyap claimed that opponents have no chance in the state and BJP will repeat in the state.

Ridiculing the allegations of Congress leaders, the BJP state president accused Congress leaders of making baseless and false allegations against the state and union governments.

“BJP has given a clean governance to the nation and the state and we are working with zero tolerance towards corruption,” Kashyap added.