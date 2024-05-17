A forest fire erupted near the Jabali railway station on the renowned World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line on Friday, causing significant disruptions to train services. The fire, which broke out in the forest area adjacent to the railway track, forced the temporary halt of a train bound for Shimla.

In response to the blaze, another train traveling from Shimla to Kalka was halted at Dharampur railway station as a precautionary measure. Efforts are currently underway to control the forest fire, with railway personnel actively deployed at the site to manage the situation and ensure the safety of passengers and infrastructure.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities are working to bring the situation under control.