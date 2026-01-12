Arki – A massive fire broke out in Arki market of Solan district in the early hours of Tuesday after multiple gas cylinder explosions, claiming the life of a seven-year-old child and leaving eight to nine people feared trapped under the debris.

According to preliminary information, the fire started between 2 am and 3 am in a house belonging to a family of Nepalese origin. Officials said the family had reportedly brought a burning brazier (angithi) inside the house to keep warm. Sparks from the brazier are believed to have ignited six to seven LPG cylinders kept inside the premises, triggering powerful explosions that rapidly spread the fire.

The body of the child was recovered during initial rescue efforts, while search operations are continuing to trace other occupants feared trapped in the gutted structure. The intensity of the blaze and repeated explosions created panic in the market area, forcing nearby residents to rush out of their homes in fear.

Soon after receiving information, district administration, police and fire department teams rushed to the spot. Fire tenders were pressed into service and firefighting operations continued for several hours to bring the flames under control. The area has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

A rescue and relief operation is underway, with teams carefully removing debris to locate survivors and prevent further mishaps. Officials said the exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after a detailed investigation, though initial findings point to the brazier and subsequent gas cylinder explosions as the primary cause of the tragedy.