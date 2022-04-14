Shimla: Following corruption allegations against Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded the state government to immediately remove Singh as Chief Secretary.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, AAP’s State Spokesperson SS Jogta said that “if the government fails to take appropriate action against the Chief Secretary the party will stage a protest outside Secretariat.”

He also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for not taking action against Singh.

Jogta said that CM Jai Ram Thakur owns a vehicle worth Rs 25 lakhs while CS Ram Subah Singh owns a vehicle worth Rs 45 lakhs and asked how is this possible.

He also lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and said that what have they done for the state in the last five years.

He further said that recent tour of JP Nadda was a flop show while Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann’s Roadshow in Mandi was a major success. He said that Nadda’s tour of Himachal was not as successful as Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshow in Mandi.

He said that BJP may have lured some AAP leaders to join them but many leaders have also joined AAP. He said that corrupt people should not think about joining AAP.