Kullu – In a tragic turn of events, a villager lost his life while attempting to save his home from a relentless forest fire that swept through Dalashni Panchayat in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

The incident unfolded on Sunday evening around 7:00 pm when a fierce blaze broke out in the Dalashni forest, which had been burning for two days. The flames, fuelled by dry conditions, rapidly approached the residence of 62-year-old Bir Singh, in Dalashni village.

Bir Singh trying to douse the encroaching inferno in a desperate bid to protect his home. However, in the process of extinguishing the flames, he suffered severe burn injuries. The situation worsened when he slipped and sustained a critical head injury while trying to evade the advancing fire.

Swift action from fellow villagers saw Singh being rushed to the Kullu hospital, where he received immediate medical attention. The doctor referred him to Nerchowk Medical College for specialized care. Thereafter, he was referred to PGI Chandigarh and tragically, despite all efforts, Singh succumbed to his injuries before reaching PGI Chandigarh on Monday morning. SP Kullu Sakshi Verma confirmed that the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Bir Singh’s death.

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the perilous conditions faced by individuals who, in their valiant efforts, confront natural disasters to safeguard their homes and communities.