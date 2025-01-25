Manali – A tragic fire claimed the life of a 50-year-old man, Ishwar Das, in a house in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, on Friday night. The incident came to light on Saturday morning when local residents discovered the aftermath and informed the police and fire department.

According to reports, Ishwar Das was alone in the house when the fire broke out. By the time the fire brigade arrived, the local residents had managed to control the flames. Despite their efforts, the fire completely consumed the room where the deceased was found.

The Manali police have started an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The body of the deceased was taken into police custody and sent for post-mortem.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited.