A sudden fire broke out in a cowshed in Jogindernagar, Mandi district, on Friday, resulting in the tragic death of a resident who was attempting to save his cattle. The incident occurred around 11:30 am in Alagadi village of Bharadu Panchayat, approximately 18 kilometers from Jogindernagar city. The fire engulfed the cowshed, where cattle were tied inside. In an attempt to rescue them, the individual was unfortunately burnt alive.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and fire department teams promptly arrived at the scene and, with the assistance of residents, managed to control the fire. Police station in-charge Ashwani Sharma confirmed that an investigation is underway, including a forensic examination.

Forest Fire in Shimla Raises Concerns

In a related incident, a forest fire was reported below Chhota Shimla in Shimla city on the same day. This recurring issue has once again highlighted the authorities’ failure to implement effective measures to prevent and control forest fires. Despite the annual occurrence of such fires in Shimla, the authorities have yet to devise a robust plan to tackle this persistent problem.

The lack of proactive steps to manage forest fires continues to pose a significant risk to the residents and wildlife in the region. The community calls for immediate and effective action to address this ongoing issue and prevent further tragedies.