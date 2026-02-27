Following the state government’s decision to affiliate selected government schools with the CBSE, a noticeable shift has begun in the education sector, with many students leaving privately run institutions and seeking admission in government schools.

The move towards government CBSE-affiliated schools has gained momentum in recent weeks. Parents are reportedly opting for these institutions in view of the new academic structure and perceived benefits under the CBSE pattern. However, amid this transition, complaints have emerged that certain private schools are delaying the issuance of School Leaving Certificates (SLCs), which are mandatory for students seeking admission elsewhere.

Taking serious note of the matter, the state Education Minister Rohit Thakur issued a stern warning to private institutions. He directed that all pending SLC cases must be resolved within a fixed timeframe to ensure that no student’s academic future suffers due to administrative delays. The Minister instructed Deputy Directors of the Education Department to intervene immediately in such cases and take necessary action wherever required.

He emphasised that no school has the authority to withhold a student’s documents unnecessarily and that the government will not tolerate any attempt to create obstacles for students exercising their right to shift institutions. Officials have been asked to monitor the situation closely and ensure smooth coordination between private and government schools during the admission process.

During a departmental review meeting, the Minister also examined issues related to post-CBSE affiliation arrangements, sub-cadre eligibility matters, and pending recruitment cases. He directed officials to expedite these processes to strengthen the functioning of newly affiliated government schools and avoid any disruption in academic activities.

The government’s push to expand CBSE affiliation in state-run schools is being seen as a significant step in reshaping the public education system. With admissions increasing, the Education Department has made it clear that student interests will remain the top priority and that any delay affecting their academic progression will invite strict action.