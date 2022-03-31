Una: More than 150 slums were gutted in fire after a massive fire broke out in Bathu Industrial Area in Haroli, District Una. However, no loss of life has been reported in the incident.

The incident took place on Thursday when the slum area caught fire. The fire soon turned intense and quickly spread throughout the area.

Fire tenders and police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and put out the fire with the assistance of local residents.

The team of police and fire department is jointly engaged in the investigation of the case. On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Una Raghav Sharma also reached the spot and took stock of the relief and rescue operations.

He said that the cause of fire and loss suffered is being ascertained. He said that immediate relief is being provided to the migrant labourers affected by the fire on a priority basis. He further said that food and accommodation are also being provided to them with the help of industrial units, local village panchayats and social organisations.