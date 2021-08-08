Shimla: The state government has revoked the suspension order of former Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh and Balwant Singh, PSO to Chief Minister who were involved in the infamous scuffle during the visit of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

A notification regarding this order has been issued by the government.

Gaurav Singh’s posting order will be issued separately. However, Singh will submit his joining order at the office of the Director-General of Police (DGP) till further orders.

On June 24, Gaurav Singh had a heated argument with the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) CM Security Brijesh Sood over allowing some protesters to gather near the vehicle of CM. The argument took a violent turn when Gaurav Singh slapped Brijesh Sood and in retaliation, Balwant Singh kicked the SP.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Taking stern cognisance of the incident, Gaurav Singh and Balwant Singh were immediately suspended while Brijesh Sood was attached to police headquarters in Shimla. Brijesh Sood was later reinstated as ASP CM security.