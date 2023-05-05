The Kullu Police have made a breakthrough in their campaign against drug peddlers with the recent seizure of a large consignment of charas and heroin in police stations across the district. The operation saw successful raids carried out at police stations in Manali, Patlikuhal, and Kullu, resulting in the confiscation of significant quantities of illegal narcotics.

During patrolling, the police team of Thana Manali raided a residential house near a private Hotel, where they found Vishwadeep alias Ala in possession of 266 grams of heroin/chitta. This seizure marks one of the biggest in the last few years. The accused used to sell the illegal substance in small quantities to school children. The value of heroin recovered is estimated to be approximately Rs. 13,30,000/-. The accused has been arrested, and a thorough inquiry is being conducted into the source and intended recipient of the drugs.

In another raid, the police team of Police Station Patlikuhal recovered 3.580 kg of charas from the possession of Harish Kumar alias Hansu at a place named Rahasni on the Dobhi-Neri Road. The accused has been arrested and is in police custody.

Similarly, the police team of Sadar Thana Kullu recovered 16 grams of heroin/chitta during a search in a residential house near Oxford Public School in Lower Badah. The accused, Gagandeep Singh and Harvinder Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, Punjab, have been arrested.

The police have obtained police custody remand for all accused arrested in the above cases, and investigations are ongoing. This operation is a significant achievement in the fight against illegal drugs in the Kullu district.