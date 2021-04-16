Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed adequate availability of medicines, oxygenated beds, masks and sanitisers in the state.

The CM, in a meeting to review the present status of Covid-19 in the state, directed the health department to enhance the capacity of oxygenated beds in the hospitals.

आज हमने अपने अधिकारियों के साथ प्रदेश में कोविड-19 की वर्तमान स्थिति पर एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक कर विभिन्न प्रबन्धों का जायजा लिया। pic.twitter.com/WAKfAVZ1aN — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) April 16, 2021

Jai Ram Thakur said that so far 13,60,794 people have been screened for Covid-19 through RT-PCR, rapid antigen test, True-Nat and CV-Nat and the testing rate of the state was 194399 per ten lakh. He added that 11,87,275 doses of Covid vaccines have been provided so far in the state.

The Chief Minister said that he himself was touring various districts of the state to take stock of the situation with the officials besides communicating with the representatives of PRIs, ULBs and various organisations to make efforts to bring public awareness regarding prevention from this pandemic at the grass root level. He said that it was important to increase the participation of public representatives to control and break chain of this virus.

Jai Ram Thakur said that along-with dedicated helpline for Covid-19 patients in home isolation, the use of e-Sanjeevani and telephone number 104 was being encouraged. He also instructed the doctors to contact the Covid patients in home isolation for counselling.