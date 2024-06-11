Manali – In a recent crackdown on traffic violations, Manali police fined tourists from Punjab Rs 23,000 for converting their private vehicle into a faux ambulance and using it for commercial purposes. The incident took place under the supervision of DSP KD Sharma, who has been leading efforts to enforce traffic regulations in the popular tourist destination.

On Tuesday evening, a suspicious vehicle with a Punjab number plate and a blue light reached Rambagh Chowk, drawing the attention of the local police. Upon inspection, it was revealed that the vehicle, driven by Harveer Singh from Ludhiana, was a private car masquerading as an ambulance. Singh failed to produce a driving license or any documents authorizing the vehicle’s use as an ambulance.

DSP KD Sharma detailed the violations, explaining that the vehicle was equipped with a blue light and was being used for commercial purposes, both of which are against traffic regulations. Additionally, Singh was unable to provide the necessary documentation for the blue light or the ambulance status of the vehicle.

“The police thoroughly searched the vehicle but found no objectionable material inside,” said DSP Sharma. “However, the use of a private vehicle for commercial purposes, driving without a license, and illegally installing a blue light are serious offenses. Consequently, a total challan of Rs 23,000 was issued to the tourists.”