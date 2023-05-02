Kullu: The Kullu police on Monday arrested a man for possession of a large quantity of charas near Bhuntar. During a routine patrol on the four-lane road in Bajaura, the police stopped a vehicle with license plate number HP66-6146 and searched it. The driver, identified as Sess Ram, was found to be in possession of 1.985 kilograms of charas.

The police have registered a case against Sess Ram under the Narcotics Act at the Bhuntar Police Station. The accused is set to be presented before the court on Tuesday for police custody remand. Further investigation is ongoing in the case.

The police have been vigilant in their efforts to crack down on drug trafficking and drug abuse in the area. This recent arrest is a testament to their dedication and hard work in keeping the community safe. The public is urged to continue to cooperate with the police in their efforts to curb drug-related crimes in the region.