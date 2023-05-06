Kullu is known for its scenic beauty and vibrant culture. However, the tranquil town has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, as drug trafficking and illegal cultivation of narcotics have become rampant.

In a major crackdown on Friday, the police team of Sadar Thana Kullu seized a massive opium plantation in the Kharka area. The team, led by Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, acted on a tip-off and raided three different fields of about one biswa each. The illegal farming was being carried out by Sanju, Budh Ram, and Jai Prakash, residents of Khargan Post Office Raison, who have been charged for their involvement in the illegal cultivation of opium plants. The police found a total of 945, 845, and 860 opium plants in these fields.

Meanwhile, the Thana Bhuntar police team also made a significant breakthrough in their crackdown on the illegal cultivation of narcotics. They recovered and destroyed illegal opium plants grown in about 1 bigha field in Bharot Raudhar and about 10 twenty-two acres of land in Thacha village. Two charges have been filed against an unknown person in this context, and about 7000 and 5000 illegal opium plants were recovered and destroyed.

In another incident, during patrolling, the police team of Sadar Thana Kullu searched a vehicle (HP34 E 4339) near Bashing River Rafting Point and found 302 grams of Charas/Cannabis in the possession of Vishal Sen’s son Shri Raghubir Sen, resident of Bashing Post Office Waveli. The accused has been arrested and charged under the Narcotics Act.

These operations are part of a larger crackdown on drug trafficking and illegal cultivation of narcotics in the region. The police are investigating the allegations and trying to identify any other individuals involved in these illegal activities.