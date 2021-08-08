Thefts affecting telecom services of individual and government connections

Shimla: Spurt in cable thefts has Shimla in the last few months has given a harrowing time to the telecom operators.

BSNL Shimla Circle Deputy General Manager Upender Patak said that they have been witnessing cable theft in recent months.

“The recent cable theft occurred on 6 August near Satsang Ghar Lakkar Bazar, where large number of underground cables were stolen which includes 400 pairs four cables and many smaller capacity cables, which are being catered to Indira Gandhi Medical College and other important areas in the vicinity,” he said, adding that the department has informed the police and FIR has been registered.

Due to the cable thefts, the Essential Telecom Services are getting hampered affecting a large customer base comprising individual and government connections, he informed.

A total of nine incidents of theft have cable have been reported this year so far and three incidents in Lakkar Bazaar, Bharat and Ram Nagar in the last one week, he said.