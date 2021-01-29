Shimla: Acting tough on the Manav Bharti University, the Enforcement Directorate has attached a property worth Rs. 194.17 Cr. of its Chairman and family.
As per information, Enforcement Directorate has attached properties of Raj Kumar Rana, Chairman of Manav Bharti Charitable Trust and his family members in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan to Rs. 194.17 Cr. under PMLA.
Enforcement Directorate, revealing it on social media, stated
Manav Bharti University was allegedly involved in Fake Degree Scam and accused of selling lakhs of fake degrees over the period of time.