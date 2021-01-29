Shimla: Acting tough on the Manav Bharti University, the Enforcement Directorate has attached a property worth Rs. 194.17 Cr. of its Chairman and family.

As per information, Enforcement Directorate has attached properties of Raj Kumar Rana, Chairman of Manav Bharti Charitable Trust and his family members in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan to Rs. 194.17 Cr. under PMLA.

Enforcement Directorate, revealing it on social media, stated

ED attaches land, residential house, commercial building in Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and FDRs totaling to ₹ 194.17 Cr. under PMLA belonging to Raj Kumar Rana, Chairman of Manav Bharti Charitable Trust and his family members in fake degree scam case. — ED (@dir_ed) January 29, 2021

Manav Bharti University was allegedly involved in Fake Degree Scam and accused of selling lakhs of fake degrees over the period of time.