New Delhi – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah today to address the critical land encroachment issue along the Himachal-Ladakh border. During their meeting, CM Sukhu emphasized the urgent need for immediate action to resolve the unauthorized possession and encroachment on state government land in the inter-state boundary areas of Lahaul Spiti and Ladakh at Sarchu and Shinkula.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns about the ongoing encroachment, highlighting its potential to create significant administrative and security challenges. He underscored the importance of safeguarding state land and maintaining clear and recognized boundaries to prevent any further unauthorized occupation.

CM Sukhu urged the Union Home Minister to take swift and decisive action to address this issue. He requested that the central government facilitate appropriate measures to reclaim the encroached land and prevent future unauthorized activities. The Chief Minister also called for the establishment of a joint task force involving both Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh authorities to ensure coordinated and effective action in resolving the border disputes.

In addition to the land encroachment issue, the Chief Minister discussed the overall vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh to natural disasters, particularly in light of the recent monsoon season’s devastating impact. He reiterated his request for the speedy release of Rs. 9,042 crore in financial assistance, assessed by a central team, to aid in the state’s disaster management and recovery efforts.

CM Sukhu also highlighted other pending financial matters, including the release of Rs. 61.07 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund for the financial year 2019-20, as per the 14th Finance Commission’s recommendation. He brought attention to the need for Rs. 200 crore for managing landslides and earthquakes, as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for the financial years 2021-26. Moreover, he requested the prompt release of Rs. 60.10 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and sought approval for a detailed project worth Rs. 125.84 crore under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund.

The Chief Minister emphasized the necessity of setting up National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) campuses in Himachal Pradesh and urged for the commencement of construction work for the campuses at Mandi, Rampur, and Nalagarh.