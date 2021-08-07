Shimla: Amid fear of the third wave, 52 students have tested positive for Covid-19, since the opening of educational institutions.

A government spokesperson on Friday informed that recent data released by the Health Department reflected that a total of 52 students have been found Covid positive after the opening of educational institutions on 2 August.

“Two students in District Bilaspur, 9 in District Chamba, 5 in District Hamirpur, 15 in District Kangra, 1 in District Kullu, 1 in District Lahaul and Spiti, 7 in District Mandi, 9 in District Shimla and 3 in District Una have been found COVID 19 positive. Out of these students, 13 students were from ITI. However, District Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur have not reported any Covid- 19 positive case amongst the students,” said the spokesperson.

He appealed that all the Covid-19 related guidelines and SoPs be strictly followed in the institutes in order to save our children from getting infected with COVID 19.

He further added that the parents and teachers should encourage the students to follow the Covid appropriate behaviour when in school, which includes adequate social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a facemask.

He also appealed that practice of sharing tiffin should be discouraged.

Meanwhile, 356 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin by National Health Mission since 7.00 pm yesterday, as many as 356 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of Covid-19 positive to 2,27,700 to date.

As many as 29,22,717 persons have been tested so far.

There are 1,949 active cases.

With no deaths reported in the last 24 hours on Saturday, the total deaths due to Covid-19 stood at 3517.

On Friday two persons from Kangra and Mandi, both females aged 56 and 80 years suffering from comorbidities succumbed to the disease.