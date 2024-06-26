Manikaran – A routine traffic disagreement turned into a dangerous confrontation in Kullu district on Tuesday afternoon when a tourist from Punjab brandished a pistol at a bus driver. The incident, which occurred near Galu Pal under the jurisdiction of the Manikaran police post, has sparked widespread outrage and has been widely shared on social media.

The altercation began around 12:30 PM when a private bus travelling from Kullu to Manikaran encountered an Innova car coming from the opposite direction. According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver requested the Innova driver to reverse his vehicle slightly to allow the bus to pass. The driver of the Innova, identified as Jitendra Singh from Punjab, reacted aggressively, hurling abuses at the bus driver. Despite the bus conductor’s additional requests, the situation escalated.

Jitendra Singh approached the bus driver’s window brandishing a pistol and threatening to kill him. The shocking display of aggression caused a significant traffic jam as bystanders looked on in disbelief.

In response to the incident, the police have registered a case against Jitendra Singh at the Sadar Police Station in Kullu. He faces charges under Section 25 of the Indian Arms Act, as well as Sections 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and criminal intimidation, respectively.

Superintendent of Police Kullu, Dr. Karthikeyan, confirmed that an investigation is underway. “We are taking this matter very seriously. The misuse of firearms and threats of violence in such a manner are unacceptable. We will ensure that justice is served,” he stated.

A case has already been registered in the concerned PS in district Kullu. The process of law will follow. https://t.co/tMmMwToGQv — Dr. Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, IPS (@karthikeyangips) June 25, 2024

This is not the first time tourists from neighbouring states have caused trouble in Himachal Pradesh. Recently, in Chamba district, tourists from Punjab and Chandigarh misbehaved and violated traffic norms. In previous incidents, tourists from Punjab have brandished swords and even attacked locals, raising concerns about the recurring issue of hooliganism among visitors to the region. Authorities are now under increased pressure to implement stricter measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety and peace of residents.