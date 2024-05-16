Kullu – Tragedy struck in the Parvati Valley as a young man from Delhi lost his life while trekking on the Kasol-Grahan route. Siddharth Pandey, 29, was discovered deceased on a rock along the trail, with initial reports suggesting a heart attack as the cause of death.

Pandey, a resident of Dwarka, Delhi, had embarked on the trek from Kasol on Tuesday evening. His lifeless body was found by passersby who promptly alerted the authorities. The police arrived at the scene later that night, taking the body into custody and transporting it to Kullu Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Siddharth Pandey, son of Akhilesh Pandey, lived in Sector-12 Dwarka. Alongside his body, a bag and a mobile phone were recovered by the police, who then informed his family about the tragic incident.

By Wednesday, Pandey’s family had reached Kullu Hospital, where they were given custody of his body following the post-mortem. The local authorities, led by SP Kullu Dr. Karthikeyan, have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the death was due to a heart attack,” Dr. Karthikeyan stated. “However, we are conducting a thorough inquiry to rule out any other possibilities.”

The Parvati Valley, known for its breathtaking beauty and challenging trekking routes, attracts numerous adventurers each year. As the investigation continues, the local police have urged trekkers to take necessary precautions and ensure they are adequately prepared for the physical demands of such expeditions.