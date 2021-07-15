Shimla: Following the decision to promote first and second-year students of undergraduate classes to the next class, Himachal Pradesh University has started preparing formula to promote the students.

As per information, the Himachal Pradesh University has started working on preparing a formula to promote first and second-year students of humanities, sciences and commerce. And University special committee will make a decision on this soon. There are over 90,000 students in 1st and 2nd year of graduation.

As students will be promoted without examination, internal assessment received from the colleges will be important in deciding the result. The university had already prepared for conducting examinations of both the classes and even generated online roll numbers for all eligible students. Thus, as the University will receiving internal assessments from colleges, it’ll declare the result.

Due to the Covid pandemic, in the 2020-21 academic session, undergraduate students were promoted on the basis of the university’s special committee formula. As per the HP University formula in the previous session, students of UG first year were given marks in each subject on the basis of internal assessment only. The second-year students were given 50 marks on the basis of the previous examination and the remaining 50 marks on the basis of internal assessment.

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh University on Tuesday decided to promote first and second-year students of undergraduate classes to the next class in view of the recommendations of the state Cabinet. The university had also withdrawn the date sheet issued for conducting the second-year examination from July 15.

NSUI and Youth Congress had opened a front against the government decision to hold the exam during the pandemic. They were demanding for holding online examination and even hold a nine-day hunger strike outside the DC offices across the state. Senior party leaders also supported the striking students and even sit with them.