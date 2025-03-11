Shimla: A violent clash between the student organizations ABVP and SFI erupted at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Tuesday, leading to serious injuries to multiple students. The incident once again brought student politics at the university under scrutiny.

According to the police, three students sustained serious injuries in the conflict, while student organizations claim that the number of injured activists is seven. Tension had been simmering between the two groups for several days over wall writing on the campus. The altercation first broke out near the Faculty House in the morning, escalating into a physical confrontation. Although the police intervened and mediated a reconciliation, violence flared up again later in the day.

Following the renewed clash, police arrived at the scene and started an investigation. In light of the situation, security has been intensified on the university campus to prevent further violence.

ABVP and SFI have accused each other of instigating the violence. Ashish Sharma, unit minister of ABVP HPU, alleged that SFI members had been harassing and threatening ABVP activists for the past 15 days, creating an atmosphere of fear. He claimed that on Tuesday morning around 10:00 AM, when some ABVP activists were arriving at the university, SFI members attacked them with sticks and rods.

He further alleged that at around 12:00 PM, two more ABVP members were assaulted by SFI activists in Boileauganj. On the other hand, SFI has also blamed ABVP for campus violence. The organization has accused ABVP of hooliganism and claimed that several of its workers suffered injuries due to attacks by ABVP members.