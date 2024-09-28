Shimla: In a tragic incident, a student from Kinnaur lost his life after falling from the third floor of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh hostel at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). The deceased, identified as Akhil, was a first-semester LLB student at the university. The accident reportedly occurred late last night.

Upon receiving information, university authorities immediately rushed the student to a nearby hospital. However, despite their efforts, Akhil was declared dead on arrival by doctors. The post-mortem of the body is being conducted at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, after which the body will be handed over to his family.

Chief Warden of HPU, RL Jinda, confirmed the incident and stated that university officials, along with other staff members, are present at IGMC to assist in the necessary formalities.

The incident has left the university community in shock, with students expressing grief over the untimely death of their fellow student. The exact circumstances leading to the fall are still under investigation, and further details are awaited.