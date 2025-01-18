Shimla: The Raj Bhavan has raised concerns over the prolonged delay in the appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor (VC) for Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. A notice has been issued to the search committee, seeking an explanation for not forwarding the shortlisted names to the Governor, despite the process being initiated months ago.

The post of permanent VC at HPU has been vacant since 2022, following the voluntary retirement of former VC Sikander Kumar. Currently, Prof. Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice Chancellor of the Central University, serves as the acting Vice-Chancellor. The delay in appointing a full-time VC has raised questions about the efficiency of the selection process and its impact on the university’s functioning.

The search committee conducted interviews in Chandigarh on October 22, 2024. A total of 18 candidates, including four who participated online, were interviewed by a panel that included Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, former Gorakhpur University Vice Chancellor Prof. Surendra Kumar Dubey, and Secretary to the Governor Chandra Prakash Verma. Despite finalizing the shortlisted names, the committee has yet to send the list to the Raj Bhavan for approval.

The Governor’s office has issued notices to all committee members, questioning the reasons for the delay and emphasizing the need for urgency. The absence of a permanent VC is seen as a significant administrative challenge, affecting the academic and administrative direction of the institution.