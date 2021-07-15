Manali: Another case of tourists’ hooliganism has been reported in the state as four tourists from Punjab have been arrested for assaulting a local resident in Manali with swords after a minor argument.

The accused have been identified as Ravinder (21), Dalbir Singh (28), Amandeep Singh (24) and Jasraj (23), all residents of district Sangrur, Punjab.

According to police, Harish Kumar (31), a resident of Badyar village in Mandi district, lodged a complaint in police station Manali, that on Wednesday night, he was going towards Rangri from Manali bus stand.

He said that when he reached near BBMB Rest House, the accused who were travelling in a XUV (PB 11CF 0123), overtook him and stop the vehicle on the midway.

When he asked him to move their vehicle, they rushed out of their vehicle with swords and started to assault him. During this, Harish sustained minor injuries.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.

He said that case under sections 147,148,149, 323, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

Cases of tourists’ hooliganism are being reported frequently in various places of the state. The cases have increased ever since the government eased the restrictions that were imposed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Recently, a similar incident was reported in Mandi when tourists from Punjab assaulted locals with swords in Mandi.