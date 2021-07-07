In a major relief to students, Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday has decided to promote first and second year undergraduate students to next higher class.

As per the cabinet’s decision, new and renewal admissions would start in colleges in the last week of July this year and new academic year for undergraduate classes would commence from August 16, 2021.

It also decided that schools would remain closed for students till further orders and online study would continue as usual.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday has ended their nine-day long hunger strike. The Youth Congress has been demanding the state government to conduct the ongoing undergraduate exams online in view of the pandemic.