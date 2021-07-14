Shimla: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Chief General Manager (Finance), National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Faridabad (Haryana) and two private persons including bribe giver in an alleged bribery case of Rs. Five lakhs.

According to CBI spokesperson, a case has been registered against Chief General Manager (Finance) in National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Senior General Manager (Project) of a private company (Joint Venture), a private person, a private company (Joint Venture) based at Mumbai and unknown others.

It was alleged that the said private company (Joint Venture) was working in the Parbati Hydroelectric Project (Stage-II) of NHPC located near Kullu (Himachal Pradesh).

The said private company had two claims of Rs. 1.36 crore (approx) and Rs. 1.9 crore (approx) and some additional bills of Rs. 2 crores (approx) which were pending and the Senior General Manager (Project) of the private company (Joint Venture) requested the CGM (Finance), NHPC to expedite the process of payment of the same, for which the CGM allegedly demanded the bribe.

CBI laid a trap and the Chief General Manager (Finance) in National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,00,000.

The Senior General Manager (bribe giver) and the carrier of the bribe have also been caught.

Searches were conducted at Faridabad (Haryana), Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) and Delhi which led to the recovery of incriminating documents including property and financial dealings, said the spokesperson.

All the arrested accused will be produced before the competent Court, he added.