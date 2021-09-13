Palampur: Himachal Pradesh Chief minister Jair Ram Thakur has claimed of vaccinating the state’s 100 percent eligible population over the 18-year age group.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a video conference organized at Civil Hospital, Palampur, said that over 74 lakh doses have been administered to the people including the first and second doses so far.

Jai Ram Thakur dedicated the newly installed PSA Oxygen Plant at Civil Hospital, Palampur under PM Care Fund which would support 100 beds. The plant has been built at a cost of Rs.2 crore. He also dedicated the augmented PSA Oxygen plant at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, built at a cost of Rs. 1.5 crore through video conference. This Oxygen Plant already functioning at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala since March this year with a capacity of 300 LPM has been upgraded to 800LPM recently under CSR. It would support the 175 oxygen supported indoor block of the Zonal Hospital.

He also dedicated the newly established PSA Oxygen plants at Una, DCHC, Haroli and Palakwah in the Una district through video conference. PSA Oxygen Plant at DCHC, Palakwah donated by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur would support 34 beds and DCHC, Haroli donated by M/S Nestle India Private Limited would support 50 beds, with a capacity of 500 LPM each, have been set up at a cost of Rs.1.5 crore respectively. PSA Oxygen plant at Zonal Hospital, Una with a capacity of 1,000 LPM installed under PM Care Funds and has been set up at a cost of Rs.2 crore which would support 144 beds.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, he said that it believed in criticism only as it had been forgetting the state of the health sector during its various regimes extending over 50 years. There were only two Oxygen plants in the State at IGMC, Shimla and Rajendra Prashad Medical College, Tanda. But, today Himachal has raised its guard against this deadly virus and has over 2,200 oxygen concentrators at various health institutions in the State.