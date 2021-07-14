Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Thursday will be organising a special prayer meeting at Rajiv Bhawan, Shimla to pray for the peace of the soul of former six times Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

All Congress MLAs, leaders, ex-MLAs, District and Block Presidents, activists and workers of Seva Dal, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, National Students Union of India (NSUI) and office bearers of all departments will be present there.

During this meeting, the urn containing the ashes of Virbhadra Singh will be brought to HPCC Headquarters. After this, about 72 urns containing his ashes will be sent to all the blocks of the state. A Shok Sabha will be organised at all the blocks of the state on Friday and on Saturday his ashes will be immersed.

HPCC, President Kuldeep Rathore in a statement said that keeping the sentiments and wishes of the people in the mind, the ashes of Virbhadra Singh will be sent to all the blocks of the state so that the people can pay their homage to their beloved leader in their respected areas as well.