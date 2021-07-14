Dharamshala: As many as 11 persons have been killed while 141 stranded persons have been rescued during the last two days from different areas in Kangra district. These persons were stuck due to landslides and flash floods triggered by torrential rain.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kangra Dr Nipun Jindal Said that at least 49 persons were rescued from the area adjoining Kareri lake while 80 persons for rescued from Triund.

He said that eight persons have died in Boh village in Shahpur Subdivision, five persons have been rescued while two are still missing.

As per reports, 3 more bodies recovered at Boh Valley today till now. 43 year old female, 46 year old male, one and half year old girl child.

A total of 8 bodies have been retrieved.

Rescue and search operations underway at Boh valley and Samirpur Kangra for a 55 year old male — DC KANGRA (@DcKangra) July 14, 2021

He further said that a relief camp has been set up in Bagli village in Kangra where at least 382 two persons who were affected by floods in Chetru and Sheela have been shifted.

He has also directed the officials of the revenue department to provide immediate relief to the people who were affected due to the havoc caused by torrential rainfall.