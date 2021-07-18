Shimla: In a shocking revelation, at least 18.5 metric tons (MT) of apple juice concentrate (AJC) is missing from Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC), Parwanoo’s stock.

As per the reports, HPMC conducts physical verification of its stock on March 31 in all of its plants, stores and shops. The report of this physical verification was received in June end.

The report of the verification reveals that stock as per the record should be around 1,210 MT but the available stock of apple juice concentrate is 1,192 MT.

The report also reveals that there is a shortage of 18.5 tons of apple juice.

While speaking to TheNewsHimachal, HPMC, Managing Director, Rajeshwar Goyal said that the corporation has taken a stern cognizance into the matter and last week only he had sought a comprehensive report on the matter.

“The report will arrive in two days and after going through the report, further action will be initiated” he added.