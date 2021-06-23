Kaza: A Delhi tourist has been killed while three others sustained injuries as a BMW car (HR 13Q 0007) they were travelling in skidded into a nallah near Hal village in Lahaul-Spiti district.

The deceased has been identified as Mohit Yadav (25), a resident of Delhi while the injured have been identified as Sameer Sharma, Johnny (21), both residents of Bahadurgarh, Haryana and Mohit (25) resident of Delhi.

The accident took place on late Tuesday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a 60-feet deep nallah, killing one person at the spot.

The vehicle was noticed by local residents who immediately informed the police about the accident. A police team reached the spot and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead body.

They were rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) Kaza from where they have been shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Rampur Bushahr for further treatment. Post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted in CHC, Kaza.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul-Spiti Manav Verma has confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.