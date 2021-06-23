Bilaspur: In a major catch, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chandigarh on Wednesday has arrested two persons with 8.4kg charas (cannabis) near Swarghat, district Bilaspur.

The accused have been identified as Gopal Krishan (20) and Sanjay Kumar (40). They were on their way to Patiala from Kullu.

According to the reports, NCB had received a tip that a huge contraband of cannabis is being smuggled from Kullu. Taking immediate action, a NCB team set up a check post at Swarghat. During the course of time, they saw a pick up (HP 33D 6900) coming towards the barrier. NCB team stopped the pick-up for checking and recovered 8.4 kg cannabis that the accused had kept in a crate.

After this, NCB immediately arrested them and seized the contraband. Further investigation is going on.