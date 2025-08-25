Chamba – Heavy rain and fresh snowfall in the Chamba region have forced the administration to suspend the Manimahesh Yatra until further orders. Administration has instructed that no devotee will be allowed to move towards Manimahesh at present. All Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in the district have been directed to stop travellers in their respective areas, while Block Development Officers (BDOs) of Bharmour, Mehla, Chamba and Bhatiyat have been told to arrange stay facilities for those stranded en route.

The Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Jammu, Doda, Kishtwar and Kangra have also been informed not to send devotees towards Bharmour due to the worsening weather.

The death of two devottees from Pathankot, Punjab, is also reposted. The deceased have been identified as Aman (18), a resident of Sujanpur in Pathankot, who was rescued from Kamal Kund but died in Gaurikund, and Rohit (18), who died on the Kugti track. His body was brought to Bharmour by a team of Mount Training experts and NDRF personnel.

ADM Bharmour, Kulbir Singh Rana, confirmed the deaths and the suspension of the pilgrimage. “The Yatra has been temporarily stopped since yesterday. Devotees are advised to remain at safe places in view of their safety,” he said.

The Pathankot–Bharmour National Highway is also closed at Kalsui Jangi and Durgethi, completely halting the movement of vehicles. The administration has appealed to all devotees to stay put until the weather improves.

Despite these warnings, around 250 devotees from Lahaul left for the pilgrimage on Monday. However, snowfall and rain have made conditions risky. A final decision on resuming the Yatra will be taken after the Dev Khel ritual in Jobrang village. Meanwhile, nearly half a foot of snow has been recorded at Kugti Pass along the Yatra route, making the situation more challenging.