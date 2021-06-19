Shimla: Due to the Corona Curfew, inter-state movement of buses isn’t yet allowed in the Himachal, still five private luxury buses from Delhi have managed to reach Kullu by crossing three districts’ borders.

As per the report, the Kullu police have intercepted the five Volvo buses carrying tourists from Delhi in the past three.

Police confirmed that the private buses had entered the state from Nalagarh in Solan district and reached Bhuntar and Patlikul in Kullu by crossing the barriers of Bilapsur and Mandi districts.

In another glaring revelation, tourists in these buses didn’t have e-passes to enter the state.

Meanwhile, the Kullu police have imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on the buses and had been halted and challans has been forwarded to the Transport Department for further action.

The Covid cases have already crossed the mark of 2 lakhs total virus cases and 3,413 mortalities from the pandemic, and in such situation laxity in performing duties raising serious question over the working of those who are responsible for ensuring to impose the curfew norms to check the spread of covid in the state.