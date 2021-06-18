Shimla: Covid-19 cases have crossed the 2 lakh mark in Himachal. With 344 new virus cases on Friday, Himachal Pradesh total covid cases reached 2,00,043. 1,93,418 have recovered and 3193 are recuperating from the virus in the state.

Kangra district has the highest cases of 45,593 so far, while Mandi and Shimla districts tested 26,850 and 24,869 positive cases till now. Lahaul-Spiti district has recorded the lowest 2,690 positive cases in the state.

With 5 deaths on Friday, the state has 3,413 Covid mortalities so far. 1018 have died in Kangra and 592 reported died from the virus in Shimla district.