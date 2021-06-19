Shimla: To regulate the private schools’ fee, the state government has finalised the draft for bringing in legislation to regulate the fee structure of private schools.

As per the information, a high-level committee, headed by the education minister, has already submitted its report to the state government. The report will now be presented before the state Cabinet for its approval.

It’s likely that the law will be enacted in the coming monsoon session of the state Assembly next month.

The draft of the Himachal Pradesh Private Schools (Regulation of Fee and Other Related Matters) Bill, 2021, has already been uploaded on the website of the state Education Department for seeking suggestions and objections from the public.

According to the draft Bill, the private schools shall determine their fee structure based on their operational expenses, augmentation of facilities, expansion of infrastructure and facilities provided to students in order to generate a reasonable surplus to be utilised for the development of education.

It has been proposed that private schools shall upload the statements of fees on their websites 60 days prior to the commencement of each academic year. No school shall enhance the fee by more than six per cent in an academic session. Besides, students shall be at liberty to purchase books, bags and uniform etc from the open market, without any kind of compulsion by schools.