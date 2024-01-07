In an unexpected turn of events, the Himachal Pradesh Police has decided to abstain from conducting the constable recruitment process this year, citing concerns related to a previous paper leak. The decision was formalized during a recent state cabinet meeting, where authorities determined that an external agency would assume responsibility for the crucial recruitment drive.

The Police Headquarters, when questioned about the recruitment, reportedly declined to take on the task, citing past experiences with police recruitment and a specific case that was escalated to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to a paper leak. This development has raised eyebrows and prompted discussions within the state cabinet, ultimately leading to the decision to entrust the recruitment process to an external agency.

The cabinet’s in-principle approval marks a departure from the norm, emphasizing the need for a fresh approach to ensure the integrity and transparency of the constable recruitment process. The move comes as a response to the challenges faced by the police force in previous recruitment drives, highlighting the importance of a rigorous and foolproof selection procedure.

As part of the broader reform initiative, the Himachal Pradesh state government has directed changes to the police recruitment rules and procedures. Notably, a crucial amendment includes the allocation of a 30 percent quota for women in the constable recruitment process, demonstrating a commitment to gender inclusivity within the law enforcement agency.

The decision to involve an external agency in the recruitment process aims to bring about a more transparent and efficient system. The state government is currently in discussions to finalize the agency that will be entrusted with the responsibility of selecting candidates for the 1226 constable positions, which include 877 male constables, 292 female constables, and 57 drivers.

This significant policy shift underscores the government’s commitment to addressing past challenges and ensuring that the constable recruitment process is conducted with the utmost fairness and credibility. As the discussions between the Home Department and the State Government continue, the emphasis on a gender-inclusive and transparent process remains at the forefront of the reform initiative.

With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s directive to commence pending recruitments before March 31, 2024, the state is poised for transformative changes in its law enforcement recruitment strategies.