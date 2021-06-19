Shimla: After Himachal Police shared a picture of police officers including Deputy General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu along with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on social media, a complaint has been filed against them in the High Court as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

The complainant Ashvani Saini is a resident of Sundernagar, district Mandi. He has filed a complaint via email. He has said on one hand, common people are being harassed on the pretext of wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing while on the other hand COVID-19 protocols are openly being flouted by these officers.

“If such senior officers will not obey COVID-19 protocols then it will be very difficult to control the pandemic” he added.

“Law and order is equal for everyone. If common people can be punished for flouting COVID-19 protocols, then why can’t these officers be punished for the same. Therefore, I demand necessary action to be taken against these officers so that it sends a positive message to the society,” said Saini.

He has also filed a complaint in Police control room. His complaint has been registered and has been forwarded to Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri.

Anupam Kher, who recently came to Shimla, met police officers at Police Headquarters in Shimla on Thursday. During the meeting, police officers took pictures with him. A group picture was shared on social media in which it was seen that no one is wearing the facemask and no one was maintaining social distancing.