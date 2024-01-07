Shimla – In a resolute stand against the escalating issue of illegal mining, the Himachal Pradesh Police reported a significant crackdown on the mining mafia operating across the state in the year 2023. The data released by the Police Headquarters reveals a noteworthy 21 per cent increase in the issuance of challans for illegal mining activities, with a total of 8117 challans issued in the past year.

Of these, a substantial 6825 challans have been compounded, resulting in the collection of fines amounting to Rs 5,29,31,740 from the violators. The remaining 1292 challans have been forwarded to the courts for legal proceedings. This marks a 32 percent increase in fines compared to the year 2022 when 6686 challans were issued, collecting a total of Rs 3,61,12,700.

𝐇𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐎𝐍 "𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐌𝐀𝐅𝐈𝐀"



₹𝟓,𝟐𝟗,𝟑𝟏,𝟕𝟒𝟎 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 against Illegal Mining 2023 issued in the year that is 32% more than the fine issued in the year 2022. pic.twitter.com/R1DLMSevQd — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) January 6, 2024

However, amid these commendable efforts, Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the rampant issue of illegal mining, causing severe environmental degradation and posing risks to public safety. The state is not only losing its natural resources but also facing substantial revenue losses to the state exchequer.

In the year 2023 alone, the state police seized 1698 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities, underscoring the scale of the problem. Furthermore, 59 cases were registered against the violators, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle this multifaceted challenge.

𝐇𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐋 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐒 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃 𝐎𝐍 "𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐌𝐀𝐅𝐈𝐀"



₹𝟏,𝟔𝟗𝟖 𝐕𝐄𝐇𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐈𝐙𝐄𝐃 in the year 2023



𝐙𝐄𝐑𝐎 𝐓𝐎𝐋𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐘 𝐎𝐅 𝐇.𝐏. 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆.#IllegalMining pic.twitter.com/CcfQ8nDD0P — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) January 6, 2024

Despite the intensified crackdown, the illegal mining problem persists, raising concerns about the long-term sustainability of the region. Beyond the immediate environmental and safety hazards, the state is witnessing a significant financial setback as illegal mining operations continue to evade regulatory measures.

The illegal mining issue in Himachal Pradesh is not merely an environmental concern; it is also a substantial threat to the state’s economic stability. The unregulated extraction of natural resources deprives the state exchequer of crucial revenue, which could otherwise be utilized for developmental projects and public welfare.

As the authorities strive to address the mining mafia, it becomes imperative to implement proactive measures aimed at curbing the rampant illegal mining activities and safeguarding the state’s precious natural resources. Sustainable solutions, community involvement, and strict enforcement of regulations are essential to not only protect the environment but also to ensure the financial well-being of Himachal Pradesh. The collective efforts of law enforcement, environmental agencies, and the local community are indispensable in overcoming the challenges posed by illegal mining and fostering a sustainable future for the state.